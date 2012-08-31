* Yoshida set to sign for Southampton
* Will link up with compatriot Lee

Aug 31 Southampton are set to shore up their
defence with the signing of Japanese international Maya Yoshida
after the central defender and his Dutch club VVV-Venlo agreed
to a deal, the English Premier League club said.
The 24-year-old, capped 17 times by his country, will sign a
three-year contract for an undisclosed transfer fee provided he
is given entry clearance. He has already secured a work permit.
"To come to the Premier League was one of my biggest dreams
since I was a child," Yoshida, who captained Japan in the 2012
London Olympics, said in a statement.
"I am very grateful to become a Saint. I want to show them
what I can do as soon as possible."
Yoshida will join compatriot Tadanari Lee at St Mary's but
it is likely he will need to wait to make his debut in England's
top flight.
The stopper was on Thursday named in the Japan squad for a
friendly against the United Arab Emirates next week and a 2014
World Cup qualifier against Iraq in Saitama on Sept. 11.
Newly promoted to the Premier League, Southampton have lost
both their opening games and face a daunting task against
Manchester United this weekend.
Saints manager Nigel Adkins is eager to get Yoshida, scorer
of last year's Goal of the Season in the Netherlands, into
harness.
"We are delighted to bring Maya into the club," he told
Southampton's website. "He is a centre half who is comfortable
on both the right and left-hand side. He has a good physical
presence."
Yoshida is the second deal this week lined up by Saints
after African Cup of Nations Golden Boot winner Emmanuel Mayuka
and his Swiss club Young Boys agreed transfer terms.
Southampton are also hopeful of signing Uruguayan winger
Gaston Ramirez from Italian side Bologna.
