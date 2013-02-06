LONDON Feb 6 Southampton chairman Nicola Cortese has cancelled talks aimed at easing tensions with Matthew Le Tissier after the retired club hero continued to criticise his reign.

Saints fans were aghast at Cortese's decision to sack manager Nigel Adkins last month after two successive promotions and a steady showing in the Premier League with his last match a gallant 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Cortese drafted in former Espanyol manager Mauricio Pochettino despite the Argentine not speaking English and the south coast club lie 16th after two draws and a defeat.

Former England forward Le Tissier, who spent his whole career at Southampton, wrote on Twitter: "Meeting with our wonderful exec chairman been cancelled #surprisesurprise #somethingtohidenicola."

Le Tissier, who is the club's second-top scorer of all time, said at the time of Adkins's sacking: "I think everybody will be taken aback by it all I suppose, the club seemed to have come to terms with life in the Premier League, it was a tough start but they then turned things around pretty well." (Writing by Mark Meadows; Editing by Clare Fallon)