March 31 Southampton's freescoring trio of Adam Lallana, Jay Rodriguez and Rickie Lambert have played themselves into the England frame this season but at least one of them is likely to be out of picture when Roy Hodgson unveils his World Cup squad.

Their scintillating form, along with that of fullback Luke Shaw, earned them their England debuts this season and strengthened their chances of making the 23-man squad when it is announced on June 2.

But with stiff competition and Hodgson seemingly committed to selecting the core of his squad from the country's major clubs, there could be some awkward moments when the Saints club mates discover what plans they need to make for the summer.

The attacking trio have built an almost telepathic understanding and unselfishly share the goals amongst them, as demonstrated when they each scored during their side's 4-0 home demolition of Newcastle United on Saturday.

Experienced British soccer writer Patrick Barclay told the Reuters Global Sports Forum on Monday that he thinks it is only midfielder Lallana that is certain to swap Southampton for Brazil this summer (here).

"Lallana will go but it could come down to a choice between him and (Everton's Ross) Barkley to start and create. Lallana would be on my shortlist for Footballer of the Year," Barclay said.

The 25-year old's attacking verve in both central and wide positions has won him a host of admirers this season, and he has impressed for England during his three appearances.

Everton midfielder Barkley has drawn comparisons with a young Steven Gerrard with displays full of direct running, positional awareness and some spectacular goals, but Lallana's ability to also play wide could lead to both winning a place in Hodgson's squad.

Strikers Lambert and Rodriguez have linked with Lallana to great effect this season, with 34 league goals from the three propelling Southampton to eighth, but the partnership is unlikely to continue to Brazil.

TARGET MAN

Barclay believes the contest for a place amongst England's forwards could be too strong for Rodriguez, despite his 15 Premier League goals this season.

"I don't think Rodriguez will go, there's too much depth and (Danny) Welbeck has got more experience. Lambert? I don't know," he said.

Manchester United striker Welbeck's club opportunities have been limited to mainly substitute appearances this season but with eight goals in 21 England games compared to Rodriguez's solitary goalless appearance from the bench against Chile last year, it is likely that Hodgson will opt for the tried and tested.

A traditional target man, the 32-year-old Lambert could give England's midfielders new options in the heat of Brazil, particularly off the bench.

Should Hodgson decide upon taking a target man, Lambert faces competition from West Ham United's fit-again Andy Carroll and, as a long shot, the out-of-favour Peter Crouch, but with more league goals this season than either it will be a question of tactics and not personnel that could see him miss out.

Another selection headache for Hodgson comes in the form of Saints' homegrown left-back Shaw, who has been a revelation both defending and attacking this season.

The 18-year-old, however, sees his route to Brazil blocked by Leighton Baines, whose excellent campaign with Everton has pushed him ahead of Ashley Cole, who is struggling for game time at Chelsea but still a proven performer.

"I don't know if Luke Shaw will be there. It might have come a year early for him. Hodgson must be doing his brains in over Shaw and Cole," said Barclay.

Cole, now sitting behind Cesar Azpilicueta in the Chelsea pecking order, has 107 England caps, a packed trophy cabinet and a record of being one of his country's best performers at major tournaments and that vast experience is likely to edge him ahead of the youngster.

The good news for Southampton fans is that, regardless of their international futures, their high-flying quartet are not about to depart to a "big club."

Shaw and midfielder Lallana have been regularly linked to both Chelsea and Manchester United but Southampton director Hans Hofstetter says the club do not intend to sell any of their English talent, despite posting a loss of 7.1 million pounds ($11.81 million) and owing 27 million pounds in outstanding transfer fees from last year.

"We are in a position where we do not need to sell any player (coach) Mauricio (Pochettino) wants to keep," Hofstetter told BBC Radio on Monday.

($1 = 0.6011 British Pounds) (Reporting By Sam Holden, editing by Pritha Sarkar)