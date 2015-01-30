SOUTHAMPTON, England Jan 30 Two of Southampton's international brigade will ride to the rescue this weekend, affording manager Ronald Koeman some much needed relief from injury woes when his high-flying Saints welcome Swansea City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Japanese defender Maya Yoshida and Senegalese striker Sadio Mane are back from international duty, and will be available, to the relief of Koeman who is still without Victor Wanyama, Morgan Schneiderlin, Toby Alderwiereld and Shane Long.

"Yes of course I am pleased," Koeman said of Yoshida and Mane's return. "Because our squad was very small in the last few games."

Kenyan midfielder Wanyama, French counterpart Schneiderlin and Belgian defender Alderwiereld were all progressing well and nearing a return, Koeman said. Irishman Long, though, faces a spell of several weeks on the sidelines with a fractured rib.

Swansea enjoyed a boost of their own with news that captain Ashley Williams will be fit to face Saints

It seems likely midfielder Jack Cork has played his last match for Saints, with the midfielder in Swansea on Friday talking to the Swans about a move to Wales.

"The latest news is that Jack is now in Swansea," Koeman told local media. "I said before that the club offered him a very good contract but his feeling was not good to stay more time in the club. He likes to play more games, I can't guarantee players that.

"I spoke to Jack yesterday morning because they had two months... to think about that situation and that contract, and they didn't accept."

With Cork seemingly at the exit, local media reported that Southampton are in the hunt to sign Dutch midfielder Tonny Vilhena and Serbian international Filip Djuricic, citing Koeman as saying there is a "good chance" one or both will be on Saints' books before Monday night's transfer deadline.

Southampton have one eye on a Champions League spot, sitting third in the table with 42 points from their 22 matches. They are 10 behind leaders Chelsea, and five short of second-placed Manchester City.

Swansea, in ninth with 30 points, are looking to kick-start their season. "We need to put on a performance on Sunday that will give us momentum," manager Garry Monk said in an interview with the club's website.

"It's about getting back to the basics of what we have done well this season." (Editing by: Ian Chadband)