Feb 10 Southampton's philosophy of trying the play attractive soccer is paying dividends but next opponents Hull City have strengthened and will pose a threat, manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Monday.

Ninth-placed Southampton are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and having beaten Hull 4-1 in the Premier League earlier in the season, Pochettino's men travel to the KC Stadium full of confidence on Tuesday (1945 GMT).

"We're having very good performances, we're playing very good football overall and I believe we're on the right path," the Argentine told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"Our mentality is always the same which is to be as high as possible at the end of the season in the table, and also our goal as always is to win the football game tomorrow evening."

Troubles in the boardroom and striker Pablo Daniel Osvaldo being sent on loan to Juventus after a training ground rumpus had threatened to knock Southampton off course.

Injuries have also hit, with influential defender Dejan Lovren and Uruguayan forward Gaston Ramirez out against Steve Bruce's Hull, but the Saints have rallied and robust midfielder Victor Wanyama pushing for a return after injury.

"Tomorrow we have a very tough game at Hull and hopefully we're going to be able to repeat the same good performances that we've been having," Pochettino said.

"I think they are one of the teams that have spent the most money in the transfer window, so we're fairly certain that we're facing a very tough team and a very tough opposition."

Hull, in 11th, won 2-0 at Bruce's former side Sunderland on Saturday.

Pochettino, who took charge at Southampton in January 2013, has received plaudits for his side's attacking style of play this season and he has been linked in the media with a move away from St Mary's.

Yet the former Espanyol manager, whose side drew 2-2 at home to Stoke City at the weekend, remains committed to the south-coast club.

"As I've said in the past, I don't really listen to these rumours," Pochettino added.

"It flatters the philosophy of this club. On a personal matter, I'm very calm about my future and am already thinking ahead and planning for next season." (Reporting by Michael Hann; Editing by Mark Meadows; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)