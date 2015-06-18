Soccer-Austria leave it late to beat Moldova
VIENNA, March 24 Austria squandered a hatful of chances before two goals in the last 15 minutes gave them a 2-0 win over Moldova which kept their World Cup qualifying hopes alive on Friday.
LONDON, June 18 Southampton have signed Portuguese right back Cedric Soares from Sporting Lisbon on a four-year deal, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 23-year-old, who played in Portugal's 1-0 friendly win over Italy in Geneva on Tuesday, cost a fee of 6.5 million euros ($7.41 million).
"I joined this club because I believe we can do better and better every year," Soares told the club website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).
"Southampton is a big, big club in England and is very respected. It's a club with a lot of history and, for me, it's very important to play for a big club."
The Saints, who finished seventh in the league last season, also signed Spanish striker Juanmi from Malaga on Tuesday.
LONDON, March 24 England goalkeeper Joe Hart hailed the experimental 3-4-3 formation that manager Gareth Southgate adopted against Germany on Wednesday, saying that it was good to see them try "something new".