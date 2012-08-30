Aug 30 Southampton are set to buy Japan defender
Maya Yoshida from Dutch top-flight club VVV-Venlo, the English
Premier League team said on Thursday.
The 24-year-old will sign a three-year deal for an
undisclosed transfer fee provided he is given entry clearance.
He has already secured a work permit.
"He is a centre half who is comfortable on both the right
and left-hand side. He has a good physical presence,"
Southampton manager Nigel Adkins told the club's official
website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).
Yoshida has been capped 17 times by his country and
captained Japan at the London Olympics.
(Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)