LONDON Aug 14 Southampton have signed Ireland striker Shane Long from Hull City on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old becomes the Saints' sixth signing as new manager Ronald Koeman attempts to rebuild his squad after a number of high-profile departures.

"I'm delighted," Long told the club's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk) after moving for what British media reported to be a 12 million-pound ($20 million) fee.

"This came out of the blue for me but, once I'd come and had a look at the training facilities and met the manager, it seemed like the right decision for me and my family.

"You look at how well they did last season and they are developing a new squad for this year to try and achieve those accomplishments again, and hopefully I can be a big part of that."

Southampton finished eighth with a record points tally in the Premier League last season but allowed internationals Adam Lallana, Rickie Lambert and Dejan Lovren to join Liverpool. England defender Luke Shaw moved to Manchester United.

They completed the signing of England goalkeeper Fraser Forster on Saturday to join new recruits Ryan Bertrand, Graziano Pelle, Dusan Tadic and Saphir Taider in Koeman's new-look squad.

Long could make his debut in Southampton's opening game of the new Premier League season against Liverpool on Sunday.

