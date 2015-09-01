Sept 1 French club Metz have signed forward Emmanuel Mayuka from Southampton on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on their website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

The 24-year-old Mayuka, who was the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations top scorer, joined Saints from Young Boys in August 2012 but scored only one goal from 19 appearances for the club, spending the 2013-14 season on loan at Lorient.

Metz, who were relegated from Ligue 1, confirmed the arrival of the Zambia international at the Stade Saint-Symphorien on a three-year deal.