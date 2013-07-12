July 12 Southampton defender Luke Shaw marked his 18th birthday on Friday by signing a new five-year contract with the English Premier League club, ending speculation about the sought-after left back's future.

Shaw made his first league appearance in November. He quickly became a regular and has been linked by the media with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea.

"I've been here since I was eight and I've loved every single moment of it," he told Southampton's website (www.saintsfc.co.uk).

"I want to stay at this club and signing this contract means I'm here for another five years." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)