(Adds background)

LONDON, March 6 Premier League clubs usually use fixture-free weeks as an opportunity to escape the English winter and visit warmer climes but Southampton have taken a novel approach by heading to the Swiss Alps.

Ronald Koeman's sixth-placed squad, making the most of an early FA Cup exit, are indulging in winter sports including skiing and ice hockey.

The unusual destination for a mid-season break was doubtless influenced by Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger, a former coach of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers and the Swiss national team.

Coach Koeman and players Toby Alderweireld, Fraser Forster and Nathaniel Clyne tweeted photos of their action-packed trip which may have supporters sweating over safety issues.

Videos showed precariously balanced players and staff tumbling on the ice at a frozen hockey rink before hitting the ski slopes on Friday.

But Netherlands forward Eljero Elia was not enjoying himself, tweeting a picture from his hotel room alongside the caption: "It's too cold for me."

Southampton visit league leaders Chelsea on March 15, hoping to avoid any more slip-ups in their bid for a top-four spot and qualification for next season's Champions League. (Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)