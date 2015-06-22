LONDON, June 22 Dutch international goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg joined Premier League Southampton on a year's loan from Fulham on Monday, the south coast club said on their website.

"Maarten is a goalkeeper with a wealth of top-level experience who will prove to be an important addition to the squad at this early stage of pre-season," Executive Director of Football of Les Reed said in a club statement.

"Maarten enjoyed tremendous success in Holland with Ajax and on the international stage, playing in the 2010 World Cup final.

"His experience will be invaluable to us, especially with the arrival of European football."

Stekelenburg, 32, spent last season on loan at AS Monaco and has also spent two years in Italy with AS Roma after beginning his career under Southampton boss Ronald Koeman at Ajax.

He has 54 caps for the Netherlands and was in goal when they reached the World Cup final against Spain 2010.

