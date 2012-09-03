Sept 3 Southampton manager Nigel Adkins defended
a triple substitution tactic which let a trailing Manchester
United off the hook to go on and beat the hosts 3-2, with two
goals in the dying moments of their Premier League clash.
Leading 2-1 with 15 minutes to play at St Mary's on Sunday,
Adkins hauled off playmaker Jason Puncheon, goalscorer Rickie
Lambert and the livewire Adam Lallana.
Lambert in particular had terrorised United's defence, and
United's back four looked instantly more comfortable once he
left the pitch.
United settled at the back, found a better shape and new
signing Robin van Persie punished Saints with an 87th minute
equaliser before twisting the knife further with a stoppage time
winner.
Adkins, though, stuck by his guns after Saints' third
consecutive defeat back in the top flight.
"We wanted to be positive about what we were doing and made
three front changes to get three fresh pairs of legs in there
and obviously the counter-attacking ability of young Emmanuel
Mayuka," the manager told reporters.
"It was a hard choice but we looked at the period of time,
15 minutes to go. Energy, you know? I just thought Guly (do
Prado) would run his socks off, likewise with Jay (Rodriguez)
and with Manny (Mayuka) coming in, he's a quick player and I
thought we could put him down the middle.
"For me we've got a good group of players, a good bench, so
why not go in there and impact them and give us that energy
because we knew Jay Rodriguez would run all day...
"I just thought we'd have energy to run up and down but at
the same time have a good physical presence with Jay who's good
in the air playing against a small fullback in Rafael."
United also made three substitutions in a pulsating match,
Alex Ferguson enjoying a top drawer trio of replacements in Paul
Scholes, Nani and Javier Hernandez.
Adkins, experiencing the third Premier League match of his
career, took his hat off to Ferguson, who was celebrating his
1,000th.
"We made it competitive for them, but he's the master, he's
seen many, many things," Adkins said. "I suppose at the end of
the day it is keeping patience."
The result lifted United to fifth in the table with six
points, three behind league leaders Chelsea.
Southampton are rock bottom, the only club yet to register a
point. Adkins, though, was able to retain a sense of humour.
"Well, what it means is we're the strongest team in the
division because we are holding everyone up," he smiled. "We've
got broad shoulders and what we'll do is we'll pick everybody up
and we'll go again.
"We've had a winning mentality over here for the last couple
of years, we've got to keep that mentality, we got to keep the
standards right and the beliefs in how we want to play."
It may take more than belief to get Southampton off the
mark, however - next up after the break is a trip to Arsenal.
(Writing by Ossian Shine in Singapore. Editing by Patrick
Johnston)