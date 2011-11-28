LONDON Nov 28 The apparent suicide of
Wales' coach Gary Speed struck a poignant chord with the author
of an award-winning book about the life and untimely death of
former Germany goalkeeper Robert Enke.
Ronald Reng's book "A Life Too Short", chronicling Enke's
suicide in 2009 was voted William Hill Sports Book of the Year
in London on Monday.
Speed was found hanged at his home on Sunday at the age of
42.
Reng said Enke's depression-driven suicide had changed
attitudes about mental illness in Germany in the macho world of
professional football.
"The first team Robert played for was Moenchengladbach in
the mid 1990s and through writing the the book I found out that
in that one team there were five players who suffered from
depression or mental illnesses and not one of them was able to
address it publicly at the time," Reng told Reuters.
"These days in Germany we have weekly, sadly, people from
the football world opening up and saying it.
"Former player Reinhold Mathy told me that in the old days
it was referred to as a "hamstring" and it still happens that
people have to hide it because football is all about strength,
both physical and mental, and weaknesses have to be hidden."
Since the death of Enke, Reng said depression was no longer
such a taboo subject in football.
"Before in Germany the only high profile case was of
Sebastian Deissler who was the big promise of German football
but he dropped out of football after admitting clinical
depression," Reng said.
"After Robert's death the network of sports psychologists is
much better. There are helplines, there is much higher
awareness."
Reng said his close friendship with Enke opened his eyes to
the "old school" attitudes about mental illness and he suggested
that high-profile footballers were often in more danger from the
damaging, potentially life-threatening, symptoms of depression.
HIDE INNINGS FEELINGS
"People ask me are professional footballers more prone to
depression? I think not. It can hit anybody but what I will say
is that professional footballers are trained all their life to
hide their inner feelings, their real feelings, and that makes
it so much more dangerous for them because they are bound to
hide their disease better than anyone else.
"Robert wanted to write the book with me because it was a
relief for him that one day he could talk about his depression
because it was certainly a strain on him that he couldn't talk
about it. He often wrote in his diaries how he wanted to shout
it out to the world, but he had to lock himself in because
Germany's number one (goalkeeper) is not expected to be
depressed...he was supposed to be the last line of defence."
Speed won 85 caps for Wales and played with distinction for
Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers.
"I'm not comfortable to talk about Gary Speed because I
don't know much about him other than remembering him playing for
Newcastle alongside Didi Hamman and playing very well," the
Barcelona-based Reng said after collecting his award.
"It would be disrespectful to his family for me to talk
about it but as I said we shouldn't generalise and we have to
wait and give the family the time to talk about the reason and
maybe never talk about the reason. Then we can make our
conclusions, but we can't speculate."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)