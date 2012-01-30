(Adds verdict, family statement)
Jan 30 Gary Speed talked "in terms of
taking his life" in a text message to his wife only days before
he died, the former Wales manager's widow told an inquest
hearing on Monday.
Louise Speed told the hearing in Warrington, north-west
England, that he had dismissed it however because of their
children.
Speed, 42, was found hanged in the garage of his house in
Huntington, near Chester, on Nov. 27. Police said at the time
that there were no suspicious circumstances.
The coroner - who rules on unexplained deaths in England -
recorded a narrative verdict, which does not attribute a
definite cause. The coroner said Speed died by hanging but there
was not enough evidence to say whether it was accidental or
intentional.
The BBC and Sky television quoted his widow as saying they
had an "exchange of words" on the night before he died and she
had spent the night in their car after going for a drive and
then being unable to get into the house when she returned at
around 1.30 a.m.
Crying as she recalled the events, Louise Speed said she had
found the body in the morning and tried in vain to revive him.
He did not leave a note.
The doctor who worked with Sheffield United, Speed's last
club before taking the Wales job in 2010, told the hearing that
he had shown no sign of any mental health problems.
Speed and his wife had also attended a dinner party on the
night before he died, with the manager jokingly pushed into a
swimming pool and appearing in good spirits.
His mother Carol was quoted as saying in a written statement
that her son was a "half-empty person" and "certainly no
optimist" and that receiving the news of his death had been the
worst moment of her life.
Speed played for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United,
Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield United in a playing career that
spanned 22 seasons.
With Leeds he won the last first division title in 1992 and
retired after making 535 appearances in the Premier League. He
was capped 85 times by Wales, who named Chris Coleman as his
successor as manager earlier this month.
Speed's family issued a statement after the inquest hearing.
"At this time we wish to reiterate our deep appreciation for
the very generous and clearly sincere accolades paid to Gary and
his memory by the public and all forms of the media. We remain
especially grateful for the sympathetic way that the media has
respected the family's privacy," the statement said.
"Finally, our thanks go to the FA of Wales which has
arranged the Gary Speed Memorial Match against Costa Rica at the
Cardiff City Stadium on Wednesday 29th February. This will give
everyone whose lives were touched and enriched by Gary's
achievements the opportunity to attend, celebrate his life and
pay their final respects. We look forward to seeing you there."
