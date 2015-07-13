LONDON, July 13 Tottenham Hotspur's France international goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is doubtful for the start of the Premier League season after fracturing his wrist.

The north London club said on Monday that the 28-year-old player "will continue to work alongside the first team squad to build up his fitness in a bid to be ready for the start of the season.

"Our medical team will continue to monitor his rehabilitation and progress during pre-season," they added on the club's official website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com).

Lloris joined Spurs from French side Lyon in 2012 and has since made 122 appearances for the London side.

The 67-cap France captain was one of Spurs' most consistent performers as they finished fifth in the Premier League last season.

Tottenham's first match of the season is against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Aug. 8. (Reporting By Tom Hayward, editing by Alan Baldwin)