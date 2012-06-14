(Adds details)
By Patrick Johnston
June 14 Harry Redknapp's successful but eventful
four-year spell as Tottenham Hotspur manager came to an end on
Thursday, with the club dismissing the man who took them from
the bottom of the Premier League to victories over European
giants.
Redknapp, who was heavily linked to the England manager's
job before the Football Association appointed Roy Hodgson last
month, had one-year remaining on his contract and had said in
recent weeks he hoped to renew it.
But after a rollercoaster season where Spurs narrowly missed
out on a place in the lucrative Champions League after pushing
for the title, and Redknapp was cleared of tax evasion by an
English court, chairman Daniel Levy decided a managerial change
was necessary.
"This is not a decision the board and I have taken lightly,"
Levy said in a short statement on the club's website
(www.tottenhamhotspur.com) in the early hours of Thursday
morning.
"Harry arrived at the club at a time when his experience and
approach was exactly what was needed.
"This decision in no way detracts from the excellent work
Harry has done during his time with the club and I should like
to thank him for his achievements and contribution."
SAD TO BE LEAVING
Redknapp was appointed Spurs manager in Oct. 2008 after
Juande Ramos was sacked with the club bottom of the Premier
League after taking just two points from eight matches.
He resurrected their fortunes and took them to the League
Cup final that season where they were beaten by Manchester
United on penalties. Further success came the following year
when he led them to the Champions League for the first time
after a fourth-place league finish and collected the
manager-of-the-year award as a result.
An unlikely run in Europe's top tier competition saw Spurs
eventually knocked out in the quarter-finals by nine-times
champions Real Madrid, but only after they had turned heads by
beating multiple winners AC and Inter Milan.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Spurs and am proud of
my achievements," Redknapp said in the statement.
"I have had a fantastic four years with the club, at times
the football has been breathtaking. I am sad to be leaving but
wish to thank the players, staff and fans for their terrific
support during my time there."
CAN'T SPELL
Redknapp was hugely popular with Spurs fans but he tested
that by signing Emmanuel Adebayor and William Gallas, who both
played for arch rivals Arsenal, but he was proved right as
Tottenham fans were won over by their strong displays.
However, his admission during his tax evasion case in
January and February that he was "the most disorganised person
in the world" and that he writes "like a two-year-old and can't
spell" was hardly the confession an owner of a high-flying,
big-spending soccer club wanted to hear from their manager.
During the trial, Tottenham's good form continued but once
Redknapp was cleared, and Fabio Capello stepped down as England
manager and a massive media-led campaign for the Spurs man to
replace the Italian, problems started.
A 5-2 loss to Arsenal in February was the start of three
consecutive league defeats and although Spurs rallied to finish
fourth, they were denied a Champions League place by
sixth-placed Chelsea, who beat Bayern Munich to win the trophy.
With no Champions League soccer next season and admitting
last week that he would have taken the England job if it had
been offered to him, speculation grew that Redknapp was set to
depart making Thursday's split less surprising.
British media made Everton boss David Moyes and Wigan
Athletic manager Roberto Martinez early favourites for a role
which is likely to be highly coveted with Levy providing
Redknapp with significant financial backing over his time.
But with speculation over the futures of key Spurs
midfielders Luka Modric and Gareth Bale, Spurs fans first
concerns will be that nobody else follows Redknapp out of north
London.
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury)