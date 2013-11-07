UPDATE 2-Soccer-Bayern run riot again to crush dispirited Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
LONDON Nov 7 Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez was on Thursday handed a first senior international call-up by Roy Hodgson in England's squad for friendlies against Chile and Germany this month.
The 24-year-old was one of three Saints to make Hodgson's 28-man squad, joined by team mates Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana.
Rodriguez has been capped once for the Under-21s and midfielder Lallana has figured at U-18, U-19 and Under-21 level.
Liverpool's Jordan Henderson returns to Hodgson's set-up. Captain for the last U-21s European Championship campaign, the midfielder will hope to build on his senior caps, the most recent coming against Italy at Euro 2012.
The 23-year-old's Anfield team mate Glen Johnson also returns after missing England's recent fixtures due to injury.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Joe Hart, John Ruddy
Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Kieran Gibbs, Phil Jagielka, Glen Johnson, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Michael Carrick, Tom Cleverley, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Andros Townsend, Jack Wilshere
Forwards: Jermain Defoe, Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez, Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck
(Writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Arsenal exit at last 16 stage for seventh consecutive season (Adds quotes)
NAPLES, Italy, March 7 Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos performed another rescue act to wreck Napoli's brave comeback attempt and take the Champions League title-holders into the quarter-finals on Tuesday after they had taken a first-half battering.
LONDON, March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger blamed a "scandalous" refereeing decision for his team's 5-1 humiliation by Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which sent them out of the Champions League at the last-16 stage for the seventh season in a row.