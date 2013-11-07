LONDON Nov 7 Southampton striker Jay Rodriguez was on Thursday handed a first senior international call-up by Roy Hodgson in England's squad for friendlies against Chile and Germany this month.

The 24-year-old was one of three Saints to make Hodgson's 28-man squad, joined by team mates Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana.

Rodriguez has been capped once for the Under-21s and midfielder Lallana has figured at U-18, U-19 and Under-21 level.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson returns to Hodgson's set-up. Captain for the last U-21s European Championship campaign, the midfielder will hope to build on his senior caps, the most recent coming against Italy at Euro 2012.

The 23-year-old's Anfield team mate Glen Johnson also returns after missing England's recent fixtures due to injury.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Joe Hart, John Ruddy

Defenders: Leighton Baines, Gary Cahill, Ashley Cole, Kieran Gibbs, Phil Jagielka, Glen Johnson, Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Michael Carrick, Tom Cleverley, Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Frank Lampard, James Milner, Andros Townsend, Jack Wilshere

Forwards: Jermain Defoe, Rickie Lambert, Jay Rodriguez, Wayne Rooney, Daniel Sturridge, Danny Welbeck

(Writing by Ossian Shine, editing by Ed Osmond)