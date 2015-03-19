LONDON, March 19 Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane, who has scored 26 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season, was named in the senior England squad for the first time by coach Roy Hodgson on Thursday.

Hodgson named the squad for the Euro 2016 qualifier against Lithuania and the friendly against Italy later this month including Kane, 21, who is the top scoring Englishman in the Premier League with 16 goals.

There was also a recall for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge who was injured in September for England and has missed the last five internationals.

Goalkeepers

Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Manchester City)

Defenders

Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Southampton), Kieran Gibbs (Arsenal), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Midfielders

Ross Barkley (Everton), Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Fabian Delph (Aston Villa), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), James Milner (Man City), Raheem Sterling (Liverpool), Andros Townsend (Tottenham), Theo Walcott (Arsenal)

Forwards

Harry Kane (Tottenham), Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Daniel Sturridge (Liverpool), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal)