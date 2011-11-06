LONDON Nov 6 John Terry was included in
England's squad on Sunday for friendlies against Spain and
Sweden despite an ongoing FA investigation into alleged racist
comments made by the captain.
He was joined in Fabio Capello's 25-man squad by Chelsea
team mate Daniel Sturridge, who has been called up for the first
time. Everton's midfielder Jack Rodwell is another new face as
Capello begins preparations for next year's European
Championship in earnest.
Terry denied making racist comments to Queen's Park Rangers
defender Anton Ferdinand, brother of England's Rio, in a Premier
League match last month. Rio Ferdinand was not included in the
squad.
The FA and British police are investigating the allegations
made by Ferdinand but Capello said in Sunday's newspapers that
the Chelsea captain was "innocent until proven guilty".
Sturridge, who has impressed this season after returning to
Stamford Bridge from a loan spell with Bolton Wanderers, is one
of Capello's options to replace Wayne Rooney who will miss
England's group games at next year's tournament after being hit
with a three-match ban for his sending-off against Montenegro.
Manchester United's Danny Welbeck was also among the
strikers named along with Fulham's Bobby Zamora, Aston Villa duo
Gabriel Agbonlahor and Darren Bent and Fulham's Bobby Zamora.
England face world and European champions Spain at Wembley
on Saturday before hosting Sweden the following Tuesday.
Squad:
Goalkeepers - Scott Carson (Bursapor), Joe Hart (Manchester
City), David Stockdale (Ipswich Town - loan from Fulham)
Defenders - Leighton Baines (Everton), Gary Cahill (Bolton
Wanderers), Ashley Cole (Chelsea), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Glen
Johnson (Liverpool), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Joleon
Lescott (Manchester City), John Terry (Chelsea), Kyle Walker
(Tottenham Hotspur)
Midfielders - Gareth Barry (Manchester City), Stewart
Downing (Liverpool), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), Frank
Lampard (Chelsea), James Milner (Manchester City), Scott Parker
(Tottenham Hotspur), Jack Rodwell (Everton), Theo Walcott
(Arsenal)
Forwards - Gabby Agbonlahor (Aston Villa), Darren Bent
(Aston Villa), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Danny Welbeck
(Manchester United), Bobby Zamora (Fulham)
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)