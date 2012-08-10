LONDON Aug 10 Chelsea's Frank Lampard has been named in a youthful England squad to take on Italy in a friendly in Berne on Wednesday after missing Euro 2012 through injury.

John Terry, Joleon Lescott and Ashley Cole have been rested from the squad named on the Football Association website (www.thefa.com) on Friday, however, as manager Roy Hodgson gives established players a break and looks to newcomers.

Manchester United's Wayne Rooney and Liverpool's Glen Johnson have also been rested.

Tottenham's Steven Caulker and Jake Livermore, and Chelsea's Ryan Bertrand have been called up for the first time, while Manchester United's Michael Carrick has been named for the first time since 2010.

Only 10 players remain from the squad that made the quarter-finals of Euro 2012.

England start their qualification campaign for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil against Moldova on Sept. 7.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Birmingham City), Joe Hart (Manchester City), John Ruddy (Norwich City)

Defenders: Leighton Baines (Everton), Ryan Bertrand (Chelsea), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Steven Caulker (Tottenham Hotspur), Phil Jagielka (Everton), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur).

Midfielders: Michael Carrick (Manchester United), Tom Cleverley (Manchester United), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Adam Johnson (Manchester City), Jake Livermore (Tottenham Hotspur), James Milner (Manchester City), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Jack Rodwell (Everton), Ashley Young (Manchester United).

Forwards: Andy Carroll (Liverpool), Jermain Defoe (Tottenham Hotspur), Daniel Sturridge (Chelsea), Theo Walcott (Arsenal). (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ian Ransom)