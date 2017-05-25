LONDON May 25 England's record international goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's squad for next month's World Cup Group F qualifier against Scotland and a friendly with France.

Skipper Rooney, who has lost his place in Manchester United's first team, was also left out of the england squad earlier this year for matches against Germany and Lithuania.

Southgate named a 25-man squad which includes Tottenham Hotspur right back Kieran Trippier for the first time.

Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who scored on his return to the international scene against Lithuania in March, retains his place in Southgate's plans.

England face Scotland on June 10 and France on June 13.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Fraser Forster (Southampton), Joe Hart (Manchester City), Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Defenders: Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Gary Cahill (Chelsea), Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool), Aaron Cresswell (West Ham United), Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough), Phil Jones (Manchester United), Chris Smalling (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Tottenham Hotspur), Kyle Walker (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Jake Livermore (West Bromwich Albion), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Strikers: Jermain Defoe (Sunderland), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City). (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)