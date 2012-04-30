April 30 Statistics ahead of Monday's Premier League match between Manchester City and Manchester United (1900GMT):

* This is the 162nd Manchester derby. United have won 67, City 44 and there have been 50 draws.

* City are looking to complete the Premier League double over United for the second time and first since 2007-08.

* This is their fourth meeting in all competitions this season. There have already been 17 goals scored, 19 yellow cards and two reds in the previous three matches.

* Manchester City have won two of their last eight Premier League matches against United in all competitions, including the 6-1 victory at Old Trafford in October 2011 which was City's largest derby win since 1955 and first time they netted six at United since 1926.

* Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three Premier League visits to their neighbours without conceding a goal. It is 329 minutes (five hours and 29 minutes) since City last scored a home Premier League goal against them - Geovanni in a 1-0 win in August 2007.

Manchester City stats:

* If Manchester City win they will be level on points at the top with their rivals and leading the division on goal difference. The Premier League title race has never been decided by goal difference. The last time two top flight clubs finished the season with the same points came in 1988-89 when Liverpool and Arsenal both ended with 76 points - Arsenal winning the title on goals scored after a 2-0 win at Anfield in their final match.

* City manager Roberto Mancini has won three, drawn one and lost five of his nine Manchester derby matches.

* City currently have a goal difference of plus 60 goals. The highest goal difference of any Premier League club at the end of the season is +71 by Chelsea in 2009-10.

* City have scored in each of their last 29 Premier League home matches, and are unbeaten in the last 27 - since a 2-1 defeat to Everton in December 2010.

* City have won 16 of their 17 Premier League home matches this season (one draw). If they win their remaining two home matches they will have 55 home points in total - equalling the record set by Chelsea (2005-06) and Manchester United (2010-11), both of whom won the title.

* Sergio Aguero is the club's top Premier League scorer with 22 goals. He is one short of Carlos Tevez's club record for a season of 23 Premier League goals in 2009-10.

* Carlos Tevez scored 34 goals in 97 matches for Manchester United. He has scored three goals in six matches against them since leaving the club but none in the four Premier League meetings between the clubs.

Manchester United stats:

* This is Alex Ferguson's 37th Manchester derby in the top flight. He has won 19, drawn ten and lost seven of his previous 36 league matches against Manchester City. His record at City is P17, W8, D4, L5.

* They have won their 36th Premier League match of the season in each of the last three seasons, including 2-0 at home to Manchester City in 2009.

* They have lost in this match round only twice in the last 15 Premier League seasons - 1-0 at Blackburn (2004) and 2-1 at Chelsea (2008).

* United conceded four Premier League goals in their last match with Everton - more than they had conceded in their previous nine matches combined.

* Failed to win after conceding the opening goal this season (three draws, four defeats).

* United have the best away record in the division this season, winning 12 of their 17 Premier League matches and scoring 36 goals.

* Wayne Rooney has scored five goals in Manchester derby matches - the equal-second highest scorer in the fixture during the Premier League era with Paul Scholes (5). Only Eric Cantona (7) has scored more.

* Rooney has netted 26 Premier League goals this season in total. If he scores today he will set a new record ahead of his 26 goals in 2009-10.

* Ryan Giggs (35) and Paul Scholes (25) have made a combined 60 career appearances against Manchester City. Giggs first ever Manchester United goal came against Manchester City on his first league start for the club. He netted in a 1-0 win at Old Trafford in the old division one on May 4, 1991 - almost 21 years ago.

