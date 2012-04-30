April 30 Statistics after Manchester City beat
Manchester United 1-0 in the Premier League on Monday:
* If United win their next two games they could end up on 89
points and finish second on goal difference. Only once in top
flight history (all wins recalculated to three points), were 89
points not enough to win the title (91 points for Leeds United
in 1970/1971). The most points without winning a title in the
Premier League era (since 1992-93) is 88 by Manchester United in
1994/1995. That, however, was a 42-match season. When only
looking at 38-match seasons in the Premier League era, the 86
points by Liverpool in 2008/2009 is the most for non-champions.
* The last time an English top flight season was decided on
goal difference was before the Premier League era when Arsenal
pipped Liverpool in 1988/1989.
* Vincent Kompany's winner on Monday made him the first
Belgian to score in a Premier League Manchester derby.
* City have been at least level at halftime in 35 of their
36 league matches this season. They were trailing once, at home
against Sunderland (2-1) and that eventually finished in a 3-3
draw. From their 18 halftime leads this season, City have
converted 17 into wins (the exception being a 2-2 draw with
Fulham on Sept. 18).
* The only sides that have won the title since the 2001/2002
season, when Liverpool were strongest at home and Arsenal won
the championship, are those that have shown the best home form.
This season City have been the most successful at home.
* No Italian player has claimed a Premier League winners'
medal. Federico Macheda's seven league matches for United last
season were not enough as only players with at least 10
appearances are eligible for a medal. Mario Balotelli could
become the first if City clinch the title.
* Only three players have won the Premier League with
different teams: Henning Berg (Blackburn Rovers and Manchester
United), Nicolas Anelka and Ashley Cole (both with Arsenal and
Chelsea). If City win the title, three others will join the
list: Gael Clichy, Kolo Toure and Carlos Tevez. Tevez would
become the first to win it with both Manchester clubs.
Source: Infostrada Sports (Twitter: @infostradalive)
