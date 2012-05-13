LONDON May 13 Statistics from the English Premier League's final day of the 2011-12 season after Manchester City were crowned champions:

* Manchester City's title win was the first to be decided on goal difference and only the sixth time the title was settled on goals, rather than points.

* Manchester City were unbeaten at home this season, with 18 wins and 1 draw and scoring 55 goals.

* The 1,066 goals scored this season is a record, beating the 1,063 goals in 2010-11.

* The Premier League title was decided on the final match day for the sixth time (also in 09-10, 07-08, 98-99, 95-96 and 94-95). The team leading the table going into the final day of the season has won the title on every occasion.

* Yaya Toure is the first player to win the Premier League title on his birthday.

* There have been 19 Premier League hat-tricks scored in the division this season - the equal-most in any Premier League season, level with the 1993-94 season.

* Arsenal won Arsene Wenger's 600th Premier League match and have qualified for the Champions League for the 15th consecutive season under him.

* Champions League finalists Chelsea have finished sixth in the Premier League. No team has ever finished that low in their domestic league in the same season they won the Champions League. Real Madrid (2000) and Liverpool (2005) finished fifth when they won the Champions League. The lowest rank domestically by a European Cup winner was by Aston Villa in 1982 (11th).

* Joey Barton's sending off for Queens Park Rangers against Manchester City was the club's ninth red card of the season, equalling the Premier League record previously set by Sunderland in 2009-10.

* Liverpool finished the season in eighth place, their lowest finish since 1993/94. They also ended the season with their lowest ever Premier League points total (52), their fewest wins (14) in a top flight season since 1953-54 and their fewest top flight goals in a season (47) since 1991-92.

- -

Source: Infostrada Sports (Compiled by Infostrada Sports, Edited by Tom Pilcher)