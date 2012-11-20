LONDON Nov 20 Liverpool's teenage forward Raheem Sterling, who made his debut for England last week, has been questioned by detectives over an alleged assault, according to a police source.

Sterling, 17, who became England's fifth youngest player when he appeared in the friendly international against Sweden, was quizzed by officers, but not arrested, after a complaint was made about an incident in the Toxteth area of Liverpool.

"Merseyside Police can confirm that a 17-year-old male from the Woolton area was interviewed under caution following a report of an assault on Friday November 2," police said in a statement.

"A 27-year-old woman received slight injuries during the incident. At this time, the investigation is ongoing and no formal action has been taken." (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Justin Palmer)