By Mike Collett
| BURTON, England, July 15
BURTON, England, July 15 An idea first discussed
in 1975 and which has overcome a series of planning delays
finally becomes reality next month when England's
100-million-pound ($155.47-million) national soccer centre opens
in the centre of the country.
Nearly 50 years after Italy opened its national soccer base
at Coverciano near Florence, a quarter of a century after France
built its base at Clairefontaine outside Paris, and years after
the Ciudad del Futbol centre started near Madrid, England has St
George's Park, its own state-of-the art training centre.
The aims are three-fold: to improve the standard of coaching
in the English game, to increased the number of coaches at all
levels to ensure that England never again needs a foreign coach
and to produce English players capable of winning a major title.
While Wembley is the spiritual home of English soccer, David
Sheepshanks, the chairman of St George's Park wants the new
complex to become the nerve centre.
"It's a nerve centre, it's a think tank, I would say a Mecca
for the England game. Of the values we have created around this
place, one of them is to be accessible because we want it to be
aspirational. The other part is that it is a meeting place for
ideas."
The complex is set in the heart of the Staffordshire
countryside close to the town of Burton-on-Trent. No expense has
been spared on the centre which includes 12 training pitches,
including a full-size indoor one and one which has the special
turf used at Wembley.
There are two luxury hotels where the England team and staff
will stay in private areas before matches, but which are also
open to the public.
The sporting facilities are among the best in the country
with anti-gravity running machines, altitude chambers,
hydrotherapy pools with underwater treadmills and an athletics
track with built-in pressure pads.
There is a multi-purpose indoor sports hall plus five
gymnasiums, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a six-lane 30-degree
running hill and jogging routes on the 330-acre site - and some
of the best technical equipment money can buy.
Banqueting suites, medical facilities and a conference
centre are also on the complex, built in the last 17 months.
Sheepshanks says the current group of elite players will
benefit from the place but, the real success or otherwise of St
George's Park will not be judged for at least 10 years.
"France opened Clairefontaine in 1988 and won the World Cup
10 years later, Italy benefited from Coverciano years later and
Spain from their school in due course, and so we are not asking
to be judged on immediate results.
"We have identified a number of desired outcomes. They
include increasing the number of qualified coaches in this
country, increasing the standard of qualified coaches and
increasing the number of homegrown managers in charge of Premier
League teams we would have available to coach our national
teams.
"So if we get this right, by definition, we should never
need to appoint another coach from overseas."
TECHNICAL DIRECTOR
The Football Association (FA) are expected to appoint the
technical director to run St George's Park and work closely with
England manager Roy Hodgson soon.
"He or she will appoint the coach education staff and we
have some very good educators," Sheepshanks said, adding that
not all the educators needed to be English.
"We have seven million players in this country and 103,000
qualified coaches, a ratio of one to 69.
"If we do it right and hit our target by 2018 we want a
quarter of a million qualified coaches so the ratio will be one
to 25. The teacher has the defining influence.
"We are coming up to the Olympics and there won't be one
Olympic champion who hasn't got a world-class coach behind
them."
Other sports and teams will be able to hire the facilities
at St George's Park, but mainly it is for players and coaches of
the 24 national representative sides under the FA's umbrella,
including juniors, women's teams and the disabled.
Sheepshanks also hopes the centre will help to create a new
kind of English player for the future - one who can take
responsibility for themselves on and off the pitch.
"The football side will be down to the technical director,"
he said.
"We have all seen how the Euros played out and how the
superior techniques of the Spanish helped them retain the title.
"Trevor Brooking (the FA's director of football development)
is always saying that we need to develop more technically adept
players but also more responsible players, thinking players.
"So the ethos of St George's Park will be to focus on those
aims, to encourage a sense of personal ownership and a
responsibility for the player's career development."
The opening of the complex is a milestone, coming nearly 40
years after it was first proposed. The first team to use it will
be England's under-17s next month with the senior squad using it
for the first time before their opening World Cup qualifiers in
September.
"The English FA have made a statement of intent here," said
Sheepshank, "We are now starting the hard work to achieve the
success we crave."
($1 = 0.6432 British pounds)
