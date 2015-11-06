LONDON Nov 6 Jose Mourinho will not be affected by the mounting pressure following the worst spell of results in his managerial career, Stoke City boss Mark Hughes said on Friday.

Mourinho's Chelsea have lost six of their opening 11 Premier League matches, leaving the champions 15th in the table and with question marks over his future.

Former Stamford Bridge striker Hughes can add to their problems on Saturday if his team beat the Londoners at the Britannia Stadium where the Portuguese will serve a one-match stadium ban.

"He's dealt with pressure everywhere he's been. He's been at top clubs with the focus dominated on him," said Hughes whose side knocked Chelsea out of the League Cup on penalties last week.

"It's not something he is going to be fazed by," Hughes told reporters. "Maybe it's a different type of pressure he is experiencing now because there haven't been too many occasions his league form and position in the league have been questioned."

Hughes also said he was not reading too much into Chelsea's poor start to the season.

"They've not become a bad side overnight, they're just searching for top form and given their success it comes into focus a bit more readily," he explained.

"I've said before that most top players and managers react to situations like that and at some point I'm sure their season will turn around. We just have to make sure it doesn't happen tomorrow evening."

Stoke are one place higher than Chelsea in the table. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)