* Premier League leaders Chelsea win 2-1 at Stoke

* A late Cahill goal earned them a hard-earned win

* Victory put the Blues 13 points clear at the top

* Willian goal was answered by Walters' penalty in the first half

* Willian's 13th-minute free kick sneaked in after Grant blundered

* Stoke awarded a spot-kick when Walters was fouled by Cahill

* Cahill made amends, sweeping home an 87th-minute goal

* Bardsley sent off after a second yellow in stoppage time

* Stoke at Leicester next, Chelsea host Crystal Palace

STOKE CITY 1 CHELSEA 2

March 18 Runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea continued their relentless progress, moving 13 points clear at the top of the table as Gary Cahill scored a late winner in a hard-earned 2-1 win at Stoke City on Saturday.

Even without the injured Eden Hazard, Antonio Conte's men, who have lost just one game in 2017, triumphed again when Cahill struck three minutes from time to make amends for giving away a first-half penalty.

Chelsea had looked set for a comfortable afternoon when Willian scored a 13th-minute free kick, his shot squeezing into the net after a blunder from Stoke keeper Lee Grant, who could only fumble the ball over his own line.

Yet Stoke hit back when Jon Walters, having been fouled by Cahill, picked himself up to score from the penalty spot seven minutes before the break.

After Cahill had given Chelsea deserved lead, ultimately sealing their 19th win in their last 22 league games, Stoke's misery was completed when Phil Bardsley received his marching orders in the dying seconds after receiving a second yellow card for a foul on Cesc Fabregas. (Reporting by Ian Chadband, editing by Ed Osmond)