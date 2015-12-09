Dec 9 Stoke City left back Erik Pieters has highlighted the impact of his growing understanding with Marko Arnautovic after the in-form striker bagged a brace in Saturday's impressive 2-0 Premier League win over Manchester City.

Arnautovic has made a habit of scoring key goals for the club as three of his five league goals have been match winners, including a stunning strike to down champions Chelsea on Nov. 7.

"I think people can see that Marko and I have started to build a solid partnership on the left-hand side," Dutchman Pieters told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"Everyone knows that he is a very good player and I know how to link up with him by giving him the balls and by running on the overlaps for example.

"We help each other a lot, we know when we both need support and I think we are making a very good team together."

Pieters also said that the Potters had become a more technical side following the additions of Xherdan Shaqiri and Bojan Krkic, which has helped the team embark on a run of three wins in their last four league games.

"We are becoming a really hard team to beat. We are an attractive team with very good technical players who can work well but we know every game is different in the Premier League," the 27-year-old said.

"It's important that we keep a run of consistency going. Confidence is high, we believe in what we can achieve and I really love playing at the moment," he added.

"There are loads of games to go but if we can maintain our confidence then I think we will have yet another good season."

Stoke, who are 11th in the table, travel to take on seventh-placed West Ham United in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)