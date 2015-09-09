Sept 9 Stoke City midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri will be happy if his struggling team can eke out a draw when they take on sixth placed Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Stoke have managed just two points from their first four league games and are currently languishing third from bottom in the league.

The Potters have never earned a point at the Emirates Stadium.

None of this, however, has dampened the optimism of Shaqiri, who featured in Switzerland's 2-0 Euro 2016 qualifying loss to England on Tuesday.

"It will be a difficult game for us at Arsenal on Saturday, but it is one that we are looking forward to and one we are positive about," the 23-year-old told the club website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"It has been nice to link back up with my international teammates -- it came at a good time as I was able to see my friends and family back in Switzerland.

"I am ready to get back to action with Stoke City now though and hopefully pick up a positive result on Saturday. We want to get at least a point from the game," he added.

Stoke broke their club record to sign Shaqiri from Inter Milan last month and team mate Charlie Adams backed the former Bayern Munich player to prove his worth.

"He has shown in the first couple of games that he has got great quality and can add something different to the team once he gets up to speed," Adams told the British media.

"It's not really until December that the Premier League kicks in and really gets going.

"The games between now and then, hopefully he can get his fitness up and get some goals and show why the club paid 12 million pounds ($18.43 million) for him," the former Liverpool midfielder added.

