CORRECTED-Soccer-Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Jan 25 Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
* Stoke beat Watford 2-0 with goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch
* Shawcross put Stoke ahead in first-half stoppage time
* Crouch doubled Stoke's lead four minutes after the restart
* Stoke next visit Sunderland, Watford host Middlesbrough
STOKE CITY 2 WATFORD 0
Jan 3 Goals from Ryan Shawcross and Peter Crouch either side of halftime gave Stoke City a 2-0 victory over Watford that moved Mark Hughes's side nine points clear of the relegation zone and above their opponents in the table.
Stoke, who were without a victory in their last five league matches, took the lead when Charlie Adam's corner fell at the near post and Shawcross swept home left-footed deep into first-half stoppage time.
Four minutes after the restart, Crouch followed up his goal against Chelsea on Saturday to score in successive Premier League appearances for the first time since February 2015.
Stoke moved up to 11th on 24 points, two ahead of 14th place Watford. (Reporting by Toby Davis)
LONDON, Jan 25 Hull City have accepted a bid of around 10 million pounds ($12.6 million) from fellow Premier League club Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass, British media reported on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.