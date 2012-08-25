Aug 25 Stoke City are set to sign United States international Maurice Edu from Rangers.

"City have agreed personal terms for the 26-year-old to move from Ibrox for an undisclosed fee," the English Premier League club said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com) on Saturday.

"The transfer is now subject to Edu passing a medical over the weekend and then being granted a work permit."

Edu, who has been capped 37 times by his country, will become the latest in a string of Rangers departures after they were demoted from the Scottish Premier League to the third division because of a financial crisis. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)