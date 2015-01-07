LONDON Jan 7 Stoke City have signed Germany international Philipp Wollscheid on loan and are looking to make the deal permanent, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old defender, who has two Germany caps, has spent the first half of the season on loan at Mainz from parent club Bayer Leverkusen.

"He's got presence, technically he is good, he has played at a high level and he has gone for big money in the past and to get a German international at relatively young age is a good deal for the club," manager Mark Hughes said on the club website (www.stokecityfc.com)

"He's genuinely excited about the prospect of playing in the Premier League and is confident of making a big impression as a Stoke player." (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Justin Palmer)