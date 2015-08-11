LONDON Aug 11 Stoke City signed Swiss international winger Xherdan Shaqiri from Inter Milan for a club record 12 million pounds ($18.67 million) on Tuesday, the Premier League club said on their website (www.stokecityfc.com).

The 23-year-old, formerly of Bayern Munich, has signed a five-year deal and could make his debut at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

"He's a dynamic and explosive player who will bring something different to the group and at the age of 23 he still has a great deal of potential," manager Mark Hughes told the club's website.

"In the chats I've had with him it's obvious that he's excited about playing in the Premier League and showing what he's capable of."

Shaqiri has scored 17 goals in 46 appearances for Switzerland, including one memorable left-foot thunderbolt against England in a Euro 2012 qualifier in 2010.

He also scored a hat-trick in last year's World Cup against Honduras, which featured another, equally spectacular left-foot rocket.

