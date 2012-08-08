LONDON Aug 8 Stoke City are set to sign United
States international Geoff Cameron after he was granted a work
permit, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
The 27-year-old defender, who has been playing for Major
League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo, had his work permit
granted after a successful appeal from Stoke at a hearing held
in Manchester.
"We are delighted that the appeals panel have approved the
work permit and we are now in a position to conclude the
transfer," chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's
website(www.stokecityfc.com).
Cameron has been capped five times by the US national side,
and has been in the MLS All Stars XI three times in the past
five seasons.
(Reported by Josh Reich; Editing by Brian Homewood)