LONDON Aug 8 Stoke City are set to sign United States international Geoff Cameron after he was granted a work permit, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old defender, who has been playing for Major League Soccer (MLS) side Houston Dynamo, had his work permit granted after a successful appeal from Stoke at a hearing held in Manchester.

"We are delighted that the appeals panel have approved the work permit and we are now in a position to conclude the transfer," chief executive Tony Scholes told the club's website(www.stokecityfc.com).

Cameron has been capped five times by the US national side, and has been in the MLS All Stars XI three times in the past five seasons.

