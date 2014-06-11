June 11 Stoke City have taken their off-season signings to four after adding Senegal striker Mame Biram Diouf and Slovak defender Dionatan Teixeira to the squad, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

Diouf scored 25 goals in 57 league appearances for German side Hanover 96, and will move to the Britannia Stadium on a four-year deal when his current contract expires on July 1.

The 26-year-old, a fan favourite in Germany, has scored three international goals and made five league appearances for Manchester United in the 2009-10 season, scoring once.

"(Manager) Mark Hughes has wanted to sign Mame since he took over as manager last year," chief executive Tony Scholes said in a statement.

"We tried to get him last summer and made another attempt in January, so we're naturally delighted to have finally secured his services.

"He has been a tremendous success in Germany as his record underlines and he is keen to return to England to make an impact in the Premier League. We're pleased to be able to give him the platform to hopefully achieve that ambition."

Central defender Teixeira, 21, arrives for an undisclosed fee from Slovak side Banska Bystrica. Born in Brazil, he has played for the Slovak under-21 side.

"We have been following Dionatan's progress for some time and we're delighted to have secured his services because there's no doubt he's a talented player with a great deal of potential," Scholes added.

The pair join Phil Bardsley and Steve Sidwell as recent arrivals as Stoke look to improve on their ninth-place finish last season. (Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Alan Baldwin)