April 4 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has challenged his side to make history on Saturday by ending Chelsea's 76-match unbeaten home record in Premier League games in two spells under manager Jose Mourinho.

Unfashionable Stoke are sitting comfortably in the middle of the table after four wins in five games, having lost once in their last nine matches.

Chelsea, in contrast, have been beaten three times in their last five outings in all competitions and Hughes claims his side are therefore in better form.

"We have to be mindful of a backlash, but we are in a good place at the moment, and if there is ever a good time to go to a place like Stamford Bridge then that is when you are in better form that Chelsea, which we possibly are at the moment," Hughes told the club's website (www.stokecityfc.com).

"It is an incredible record that they have at Stamford Bridge but this is an opportunity for our lads to go down there and make a bit of history."

Chelsea did not lose a League game at home during Mourinho's first period as manager from 2004-07 and they have remained unbeaten since he returned last summer. His home league record now reads 60 wins and 16 draws. (Editing by Martyn Herman)