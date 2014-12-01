LONDON Dec 1 Stoke City midfielder Steve Sidwell will be sidelined for up to six weeks after sustaining a knee ligament injury in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Liverpool.

"The medical people are telling me it's likely to be four to six weeks," City manager Mark Hughes told reporters.

"It's a blow to us going into the Christmas period with the amount of games we've got."

Stoke, who are 12th, travel to fourth-placed Manchester United on Tuesday looking to avoid a third successive Premier League defeat. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Tony Jimenez)