LONDON Aug 9 England centre back Matthew Upson
has signed for Stoke City on a free transfer, the Premier League
club said on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old, who played in the 2010 World Cup and has
been capped 21 times by England, left West Ham United following
their top-flight relegation last season.
Upson will link up with former England centre back Jonathan
Woodgate, who joined the FA Cup runners-up last month after an
injury-ravaged spell at Tottenham Hotspur.
"This is another fantastic deal for this football club when
you consider the quality and experience of the lad and the fact
that he is a free transfer," Stoke manager Tony Pulis said in a
statement.
"We now have strength in depth in our defence with both
Matthew and Jonathan on board and we've managed to achieve that
without a significant outlay on transfer fees, which is quite
remarkable in today's market of vastly inflated prices."
(Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Pritha Sarkar)