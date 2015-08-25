Soccer-Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory over Everton
* Liverpool host Bournemouth next, Everton at Manchester United
LONDON Aug 25 Everton central defender John Stones has handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move to Chelsea, British media reported on Tuesday.
Premier League champions Chelsea have had two bids for the 21-year-old England international rejected in the current transfer window.
Everton manager Roberto Martinez refused to comment on the situation regarding Stones at a news conference on Tuesday.
April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, April 1 Liverpool 3 Everton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 28 22 3 3 59 21 69 2 Tottenham Hotspur 28 17 8 3 55 21 59 3 Liverpool 30 17 8 5 64 37 59 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 28 17 6 5 54 30 57 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 27 14 10 3 42 23 52 -----------------------