LONDON Aug 25 Everton central defender John Stones has handed in a transfer request in order to push through a move to Chelsea, British media reported on Tuesday.

Premier League champions Chelsea have had two bids for the 21-year-old England international rejected in the current transfer window.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez refused to comment on the situation regarding Stones at a news conference on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Pritha Sarkar)