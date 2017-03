LONDON Oct 5 Everton defender John Stones, who was carried off late in the 2-1 defeat by Manchester United, has ankle ligament damage, the club's official Twitter feed reported on Sunday.

Manager Roberto Martinez told reporters the 20 year-old would be out for "at least a few weeks", meaning he will miss England's European Championship qualifiers against San Marino at Wembley on Thursday and away to Estonia next Sunday. (Writing by Steve Tongue; Editing by Rex Gowar)