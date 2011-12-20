LONDON Dec 20 Arsenal and Chelsea could
be forced to postpone their Dec. 26 Premier League fixtures
because of a strike planned by London Underground train drivers
which threatens to bring the capital to a halt.
Arsenal are due to play Wolverhampton Wanderers at the
Emirates on the Boxing Day bank holiday while Chelsea are
scheduled to meet neighbours Fulham at Stamford Bridge in the
capital's other Premier League match.
The strike could also affect lower division games with the
Championship (second division) matches between Watford and
Cardiff City and Millwall and Portsmouth also under threat.
Leyton Orient's match with MK Dons and Brentford's clash
with Bournemouth in League One (third division), as well as the
League Two (fourth division) fixtures between Wimbledon and
Oxford United and Dagenham & Redbridge and Barnet could also be
postponed.
In a statement Arsenal said: "We are closely monitoring the
situation together with all the relevant agencies including the
Metropolitan Police, Transport for London, London Underground,
The Premier League, Wolverhampton Wanderers FC and Islington
Council.
"The paramount concern to Arsenal Football Club is the duty
of care we have towards the Arsenal supporters, Wolverhampton
Wanderers supporters, matchday employees and indeed everyone who
is planning to attend this match."
The planned strike is the result of a dispute over workers'
bank holiday pay but the legality of the walkout has been
challenged by the transport authorities and will be decided in
the High Court in London on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Mike Collett. Editing by Patrick Johnston. To
query or comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more soccer stories