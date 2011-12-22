(Updates with court ruling)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Dec 22 Arsenal have postponed
Monday's home Premier League match against Wolverhampton
Wanderers for 24 hours because of a strike by London
Underground train drivers which threatens to plunge the capital
into chaos.
The match at the Emirates Stadium will now be played on
Tuesday at 1500 GMT, but Chelsea's fixture against neighbours
Fulham at Stamford Bridge on the Dec. 26 Boxing Day bank holiday
is going ahead despite the travel shutdown.
Arsenal took the decision to delay the match just hours
before the High Court rejected a legal attempt to stop the
strike.
London Underground had asked the court to outlaw the strike
by members of the Aslef union who are demanding more pay, but Mr
Justice Eder ruled the stoppage could go ahead, the Press
Association reported.
In a statement explaining why they were putting the match
back 24 hours, Arsenal said:
"This decision has had to be made now, before the result of
the legal challenge to the proposed industrial action is finally
known, due to the preparation period needed to safely operate
Emirates Stadium by all the relevant agencies."
The statement on their website (www.arsenal.com) added: "The
paramount concern was always the duty of care towards the
Arsenal supporters, Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters, matchday
employees, workers and indeed everyone who was planning to
attend the match on Boxing Day."
The club said that as there were no services operating on
mainline train services into London on the day, there was likely
to have been "severe disruption, or at worst, inability for
supporters or matchday employees and workers" to get to the
match.
Lower league matches in and around London will also be going
ahead with the Championship (second division) matches between
Watford and Cardiff City and Millwall and Portsmouth taking
place.
Leyton Orient's match with MK Dons and Brentford's clash
against Bournemouth in League One (third division), as well as
the League Two (fourth division) fixtures between Wimbledon and
Oxford United and Dagenham & Redbridge and Barnet will also be
played.
(Editing by John O'Brien and Ken Ferris)