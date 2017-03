LONDON Feb 11 Fulham's home Premier League match against fourth-placed Liverpool on Wednesday will go ahead as planned after a strike by London Underground workers was suspended, the London club said on Tuesday.

The league's bottom club had been considering a postponement because they were unsure about getting enough staff to Craven Cottage in order to comply with safety regulations.

However, the Underground unions involved reached an agreement with Transport for London on Tuesday and the strike was cancelled. (Reporting by Josh Reich; editing by Tony Jimenez)