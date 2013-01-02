UPDATE 2-Soccer-Tame Man City frustrated in goalless draw with Stoke
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
LONDON Jan 2 England striker Daniel Sturridge has joined Liverpool from European champions Chelsea for an undisclosed fee.
"I am humbled and happy to be here (at Anfield," the 23-year-old told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
"(Manager) Brendan Rodgers said he sees me here for a long time and I also see myself here for a long time. I've not signed here to play for a couple of years and then move."
Liverpool did not disclose the length of Sturridge's deal but said he had signed a long-term contract. (Reporting by Tony Jimenez, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Silva shot wide for City and Iheanacho missed in stoppage time
March 8 It was arguably the greatest comeback in Champions League history and one that very few people saw coming, as punters shied away from backing Barcelona to complete an extraordinary comeback against Paris St Germain on Wednesday.
March 8 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Champions League Last 16 second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 8 Borussia Dortmund 4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 4,61,85, Christian Pulisic 59 Benfica 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 65,849 - - - Barcelona 6 Luis Suarez 3, Layvin Kurzawa 40og, Lionel Messi 50pen, Neymar 88,90+1pen, Sergi Roberto