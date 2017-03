LONDON, April 21 Liverpool striker Luis Suarez has apologised for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in their Premier League match on Sunday.

"I'm sad for what happened this afternoon, I apologize Ivanovic and all football world for my inexcusable behaviour. I'm so sorry about it!!," Uruguayan Suarez, who later scored in the 97th minute to grab a 2-2 draw for Liverpool, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)