LONDON, April 22 Liverpool's Luis Suarez was charged with violent conduct by the Football Association on Monday after biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in a Premier League match on Sunday.

The Liverpool striker apologised swiftly after the 2-2 draw, during which he scored an injury-time equaliser, and was fined by his club on Monday amid widespread media condemnation.

Suarez could be in line for a lengthy suspension after the FA said a three-match ban would be insufficient.

"It is alleged the conduct of Suarez constitutes violent conduct and it is the FA's contention the standard punishment of three matches that would otherwise apply is clearly insufficient in these circumstances," the FA said in a statement on its website (www.thefa.com).

Suarez has until Tuesday to respond to the charge. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Tony Jimenez)