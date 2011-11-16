(Adds details, byline)
By Mike Collett
LONDON Nov 16 The English FA charged
Liverpool's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez on Wednesday with
racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra during
the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield last month.
"It is alleged that Suarez used abusive and/or insulting
words and/or behaviour towards Manchester United's Patrice Evra
contrary to FA rules, the FA said in a statement on its website
(www.thefa.com).
"It is further alleged that this included a reference to the
ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race of Patrice Evra.
The FA will issue no further comment at this time."
Liverpool issued a statement saying Suarez would plead not
guilty to the charge and that they supported him fully.
"The Club this afternoon received notification from the
Football Association of their decision to charge Luis Suarez and
will take time to properly review the documentation which has
been sent to us," Liverpool said on their website
(www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"We will discuss the matter fully with him when he returns
from international duty, but he will plead not guilty to the
charge and we expect him to request a personal hearing," the
statement added.
"Luis remains determined to clear his name of the allegation
made against him by Patrice Evra."
The Suarez/Evra row is one of two high-profile racism
incidents being investigated by the FA.
The Liverpool v United match was on Oct. 15, the weekend
before Chelsea and England captain John Terry is alleged to have
racially insulted Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand
during a Premier League game at Loftus Road.
Terry, who is being investigated by both the FA and the
police over the charge, was caught close-up on camera mouthing
what appeared to be insults.
There is no TV footage of Suarez's alleged insults aimed at
Frenchman Evra but the United player has said Suarez insulted
him at least 10 times during the game.
Suarez has been quoted as saying he was only calling Evra
what he heard his own team mates calling him.
Manchester United reported the FA charge on their website
(www.manutd.com), reiterating recent comments by their manager
Alex Ferguson that Evra was keen to press on with the matter.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)