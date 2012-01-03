LONDON Jan 3 Liverpool will not appeal
against striker Luis Suarez's eight-match ban for racially
abusing Manchester United's Patrice Evra, the English FA said on
Tuesday.
"Liverpool FC have this afternoon informed the FA that they
will not be appealing the decision of an Independent Regulatory
Commission in relation to the recently proven misconduct charge
against Luis Suarez," the governing body said in a statement on
their website (www.thefa.com).
"Suarez will be suspended with immediate effect for a period
of eight matches, starting with this evening's fixture against
Manchester City."
The Uruguay international, who was also fined 40,000 pounds
($62,200), was accused of racially abusing the French fullback
in Liverpool's Premier League draw against Manchester United on
Oct. 15.
According to an FA report, Suarez, who has consistently
denied the accusations, used the Spanish word "negro", which
means "black", or its plural "negros" seven times during a
confrontation between the pair.
Liverpool released a statement in which they were highly
critical of the FA's disciplinary procedure but said it was time
to put an end to the matter.
"Continuing a fight for justice in this particular case
beyond today would only obscure the fact that the club
wholeheartedly supports the efforts of the Football Association,
the Football League and the Premier League to put an end to any
form of racism in English football," the Premier League club
said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"It is time to put the Luis Suarez matter to rest and for
all of us, going forward, to work together to stamp out racism
in every form both inside and outside the sport.
"It is for this reason that we will not appeal the
eight-game suspension of Luis Suarez."
The independent panel, who sat in judgment on the case, took
advice from linguistic experts in Latin American Spanish after
Suarez said he used the term "negro in an affectionate and
friendly way which was common in Uruguay".
The Liverpool player, whose evidence was described as
unreliable in the FA's disciplinary report, issued a statement
reiterating his denial that he had used racist language.
"I'm very upset at feeling so powerless whilst being accused
of something which I did not, nor would not, ever do," he said
on the club website.
"In my country, 'negro' is a word we use commonly, a word
which doesn't show any lack of respect and is even less so a
form of racist abuse. Based on this, everything which has been
said so far is totally false.
"I will carry out the suspension with the resignation of
someone who hasn't done anything wrong and who feels extremely
upset by the events. I do feel sorry for the fans and for my
team mates whom I will not be able to help during the next
month. It will be a very difficult time for me."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by John Mehaffey)